‘Totally illegal’: Trump escalates rhetoric on outlawing political dissent and criticism

We are three weeks away from learning whether a majority of American voters want the United States to remain a democracy or to become an authoritarian nation ruled by a male dominant White supremacy oligarchy. Personally, I feel like I am living in Germany in 1933 waiting to see whether Hitler comes to power. It is not at all clear to me who is going to win this election, but I have already learned something very sad about America.

Traitor Trump advocating and end to American democracy Credit: NBC News

Donald Trump is ramping up his rhetoric depicting his political rivals and critics as criminals, while dropping a long trail of suggestions that he favors outlawing political speech that he deems misleading or challenges his claims to power.

In a speech Friday in Aurora, Colorado, the Republican presidential nominee blasted the immigration system and lobbed a rhetorical grenade at his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“She’s a criminal. She’s a criminal,” said Trump, who was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his New York hush money trial. “She really is, if you think about it.”

It’s a pattern of messaging that has long been part of Trump’s stump speeches but has escalated significantly in his 2024 candidacy. In the final stretch to the Nov. 5 election, the former president has developed a tendency to claim that speech he disapproves of is illegal, even if it is protected by the First Amendment.

A questionable cut of a “60 Minutes” Harris interview? “Totally illegal,” Trump wrote on X, saying it makes Harris look […]