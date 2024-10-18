Suddenly, the Electoral College Is Posing a Problem for Trump

Here is an aspect of the election I have not seen anyone else discussing. What Mark Stern is writing is historically accurate, and I want to point that out. In my view the Electoral College should be abolished.

Americans of color are apparently moving to the right. Donald Trump is poised to make historic gains with nonwhite voters in November, according to recent polling, accelerating the racial depolarization of the electorate. Polls consistently show that Latinos are continuing a significant shift toward Trump, who already received a surge of Latino support in 2020. Many polls also show Black voters, especially Black men, moving away from Kamala Harris toward Trump. And some data shows Asian Americans drifting rightward, with support for Democrats dropping in younger generations especially. Although all three groups still heavily favor Harris, Trump appears to making real inroads, campaigning for nonwhite support to erode his opponent’s edge among groups at the heart of the Democratic coalition.

But Trump has a problem. Even if he wins over a large number of nonwhite […]