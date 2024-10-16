Female Genital Mutilation Happens in America, Too

Several years ago I organized and got hundreds of scientists, physicians, and nurses to sign a petition to stop this hideous practice of cutting off a girl’s clitoris and clitoral hood, so she cannot have a clitoral orgasm. At the time I thought it was only going on in Middle Eastern, African, and Asian societies. However, as this medical report describes, it is going on in the United States as well. Of course, it is connected with the perversion of Christianity that has taken over much of that religion as described in the report.

Credit: MedPage Today



I’m 80 years old, white, a lifelong resident of the Midwest, and a regular churchgoer. I am also a survivor of female genital mutilation/cutting (FGM/C).

Does this shock you? I imagine it does. But similar stories are happening on every continent except Antarcticaopens in a new tab or window every day, most often driven by deep-seated cultural beliefs about and fears of women’s sexuality and sexual pleasure. It’s not surprising that the doctor who cut me was a Seventh-day Adventist, a religion that has historically had strict prohibitions against masturbation.

These operations can lead to a lifetime of health issuesopens in a new tab or window (some of which I’ve suffered): frequent urinary tract infections, menstrual problems, infertility, pain during sexual intercourse, and difficulty giving birth. Too often the pain of this is compounded by inappropriate reactions from clinicians, including expressing disdain for the person’s culture, bringing others in to view the altered genitalia without permission, and failing to listen to what the patient says she needs — particularly patients who are coming in for […]