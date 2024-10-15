‘Totally illegal’: Trump escalates rhetoric on outlawing political dissent and criticism

Traitor Trump is becoming more deranged, and his public statements are nothing but lies designed to tear America apart. This man should be in prison, should have been put in prison months ago. Instead, he may become the next president, in which case it will be the end of the constitutional republic the Founders created.

Traitor Trump trying to become a dictator. Credit: Win McNamee / Getty

Donald Trump is ramping up his rhetoric depicting his political rivals and critics as criminals, while dropping a long trail of suggestions that he favors outlawing political speech that he deems misleading or challenges his claims to power.

In a speech Friday in Aurora, Colorado, the Republican presidential nominee blasted the immigration system and lobbed a rhetorical grenade at his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

“She’s a criminal. She’s a criminal,” said Trump, who was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his New York hush money trial. “She really is, if you think about it.”

It’s a pattern of messaging that has long been part of Trump’s stump speeches but has escalated significantly in his 2024 candidacy. In the final stretch to the Nov. 5 election, the former president has developed a tendency to claim that speech he disapproves of is illegal, even if it is protected by the First Amendment.

A questionable cut of a “60 Minutes” Harris interview? “Totally illegal,” Trump wrote