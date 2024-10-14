Israel firing on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon raises international alarm

What this article does not say is that the tanks that were used to assault the UN Forces post were tanks provided to the Israelis by the U.S.. This linkage is yet another reason that I see the United States being dragged into a Middle East war or, even without war, having our election skewed in traitor Trump’s favor.

American vehicles used by Israelis to attack UN Forces in Lebanon. Credit: BBC

The UN peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon says Israeli tanks forced their way into one of its positions early on Sunday morning.

In a statement, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) said two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tanks destroyed the main gate of a post in Ramyah, near the Israeli border, and “forcibly entered the position” to request it turn out its lights.

About two hours later, it said rounds were fired nearby that saw smoke enter the camp, causing 15 peacekeepers to suffer skin irritations and gastrointestinal reactions.

The IDF offered a different version of events, saying it had encroached on a Unifil position to evacuate soldiers who had been wounded by an anti-tank missile.

It said two soldiers had been “seriously injured” in the attack, with others suffering lesser degrees of injury.

“For the sake of evacuating the wounded, two tanks drove backwards, in a place where they could not advance otherwise in light of the threat of shooting, a few metres towards the Unifil position,” the IDF said.

It […]