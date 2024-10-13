Trump’s top general calls ex-president ‘fascist to the core’ and ‘most dangerous person to this country,’ new book says

You may well have seen this story about Trump’s top general, Mark Milley, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, calling the former President whom he served, a “fascist to the core” and the “most dangerous person to this country.” I am leading with this event for two reasons. First, I have chosen a report that appeared in the British press showing how this story was treated in the foreign press, and how the United States is being viewed in other countries. Second, because, and I am speaking here as an army veteran, former editor of Seapower, one of the largest military journals in the country, and as a former Special Assistant to two Naval Chiefs of Operations, because the media in my view has not properly recognized the story’s importance. Very few journalists are veterans and only a handful cover the Pentagon and the Defense Department. So, I doubt that many recognize that something like this has never happened before in the history of the United States. This is the equivalent of Ulysses Grant calling Abraham Lincoln a traitor, or a cardinal calling the Pope a messenger of Satan. Milley’s comment is a huge deal, and should have received far more attention than it has. It ought to change the election, but I doubt that anything will change the Trump worship of MAGAt world. And that, in itself should be a major story.

Milley was nominated to be chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff by Donald Trump in 2019. Credit: The Associated Press.

Mark Milley, the US Army general who Donald Trump appointed as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, now says the current Republican presidential nominee is a “fascist to the core” and says no person has ever posed more of a danger to the United States than the man who served as the 45th President of the United States.

Milley, a decorated military officer who became a target for right-wing scorn after it became known that he expressed concerns over Trump’s mental stability in the wake of his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden, is described by journalist Bob Woodward in his new book, War, as incredibly alarmed at the prospect of a second Trump term in the White House. The Independent obtained a copy ahead of the book’s October 15 release date.

In the wake of the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol by a […]