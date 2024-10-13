‘Intolerable’: Global Outrage as Israeli Forces Fire on UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon

The Israelis are committing genocide using American bombs while Joe Biden stands by and watches. I think history will treat this as his greatest failure as a President, and as a human being. I think it is essential that Kamala Harris separate herself from Biden’s position, and she only has three weeks to do it.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday joined human rights organizations and the foreign ministers of major countries in condemning the Israeli military’s targeting of U.N. peacekeeping forces stationed in Lebanon, where Israel has killed more than 2,000 people in bombings and ground attacks in recent weeks.

“This incident is intolerable and cannot be repeated,” said Guterres after the U.N. Interim Peacekeeping Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)—an international body of more than 10,000 military and civilian personnel from dozens of countries—issued a statement accusing Israel of “deliberately” targeting the operation’s positions. UNIFIL has been present in southern Lebanon since 1978.

On Thursday, UNIFIL said, “two peacekeepers were injured after an IDF Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at UNIFIL’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall.” The two injured soldiers were from Indonesia.

“Indonesia strongly condemns the attack,” Retno Marsudi, the country’s foreign affairs minister, said in response. “Attacking U.N. personnel and property is a major violation of International Humanitarian Law.”

Global outrage soon followed, with the top diplomats of Spain, France, Italy, China, Turkey, and other nations issuing statements forcefully condemning the attack.

The United States, Israel’s top ally and […]