Adolf Hitler had ‘some good ideas’, a fifth of Gen Z Americans believe according to Daily Mail poll

Look at the chart the leads this report. How is it possible that this many Americans could possibly believe Hitler “had some good ideas”? The answer I think is that only one percent of the American population are involved with the military, most of the World War II veterans and their wives or husbands are dead. Americans are don’t know anything about war on their homeland, there has been no military violence in the United States in living memory. It also shows the failure of our educational system to properly cover the reality of history.

Adolf Hitler’s reign of terror led to the murder of six million Jews in the Holocaust and the darkest moments in history.

There is little debate the Nazi dictator is one of the most evil men to have ever lived, with unprecedented depravity against people he didn’t think worthy of living under the Third Reich.

Around 85 million people were killed during the Second World War, a devastating and bloody conflict sparked by his relentless pursuit of a global empire.

Yet, 79 years after he killed himself in a Berlin bunker, more than one in 10 (11 percent) of Americans believe the barbaric German tyrant leader had some ‘good ideas’.

A DailyMail.com/J.L. Partners poll found that more than one in five (21 percent) of both Gen Z and black voters and 19 percent of Hispanic voters agreed with the statement.

The survey asked 1,000 likely voters whether they think Hitler had some ‘good ideas’ or if he was ‘evil and had no redeeming features.’

77 percent said he was ‘evil’, 12 said they were ‘unsure’ and a surprising 11 percent believe he had some redeeming qualities.

When […]