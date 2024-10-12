Why Trump’s authoritarian language about ‘vermin’ matters

One of Trump’s wives is on record as saying that he kept Hitler’s Mein Kampf on his bedside table and read it regularly. As I watch and read the day’s news I think she was telling the truth, because Trump is doing and saying exactly what Hitler said and did in order to come to power. I am surprised so few journalists seem to recognize this, and comment on it. But here is one that did.

Republican presidential candidate traitor Trump. Credit: Scott Eisen / Getty

At a recent rally, former President Donald Trump used language in a speech that echoed Adolf Hitler, comparing his political opponents to “vermin.”

“We pledge to you that we will root out the communists, Marxists, fascists, and the radical left thugs that live like vermin within the confines of our country,” he told a New Hampshire crowd.

There were other nods to authoritarianism in the speech. Trump praised Hungary’s strongman leader: “The head of Hungary – very tough, strong guy – Viktor Orban,” Trump told the audience, adding approvingly, “He didn’t allow millions of people to invade his country.”

Later on, Trump referred to himself as “a very proud election denier.”

Authoritarian rhetoric has been central to Trump’s political trajectory – and his time as president. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history at NYU and author of the book “Strongman,” defines authoritarianism this way:

“It’s when the executive branch and the leader find ways to take away checks and balances,” she said. “So they […]