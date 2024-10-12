Owning a home in Florida is a huge gamble. Some people are starting to question whether it’s worth it.

I have been telling you this was coming for several years, and now it is here. I think we are going to begin seeing internal migration out of Florida, driven by climate change itself, as well as what it is doing to the insurance industry.

A street in Shore Acres, Florida, where residents are attempting to rebuild after Hurricane Helene. Credit: Katie Mallah

Some Florida homeowners are reevaluating their costs and comfort with risk post-Hurricane Helene.

One seller near St. Petersburg slashed the asking price on their home, which was flooded, by 40%.

Some weigh whether homeownership in Florida is worth it given the high cost of both insurance and homes.

Days after Hurricane Helene devastated Florida and four other states, Compass real-estate agent Alexis Smith-Frady is picking up the pieces in her own home.

More than three feet of water flooded her 1,400-square-foot bungalow in Bradenton, she said, adding that a FEMA inspector who visited deemed it unhabitable.

Now, she’s bouncing between hotels until she figures out a more permanent solution.

“We have kind of a two-level house — it’s not a two-story, but there are two levels,” Smith-Frady told Business Insider. “The top level was spared last year with Idalia, and then this year it got our entire house.”

She said she did not have flood insurance for the first 11 years she lived […]