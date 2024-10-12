Owning a home in Florida is a huge gamble. Some people are starting to question whether it’s worth it.

- Some Florida homeowners are reevaluating their costs and comfort with risk post-Hurricane Helene.
- One seller near St. Petersburg slashed the asking price on their home, which was flooded, by 40%.
- Some weigh whether homeownership in Florida is worth it given the high cost of both insurance and homes.
Days after Hurricane Helene devastated Florida and four other states, Compass real-estate agent Alexis Smith-Frady is picking up the pieces in her own home.
More than three feet of water flooded her 1,400-square-foot bungalow in Bradenton, she said, adding that a FEMA inspector who visited deemed it unhabitable.
Now, she’s bouncing between hotels until she figures out a more permanent solution.
“We have kind of a two-level house — it’s not a two-story, but there are two levels,” Smith-Frady told Business Insider. “The top level was spared last year with Idalia, and then this year it got our entire house.”
She said she did not have flood insurance for the first 11 years she lived […]
I’ve been following comments on various news forums of the type that attract conservative types and there’s a large amount of denial going on there. A common thread is that men were men back whenever, but now everyone runs when weather hits — that it’s all about fear not reality.
It’s interesting to hear this coming from the crowd that is pitching that reality is all about your feelings about your situation (“Do you feel richer under Biden? No, of course you don’t,” they say,) and that facts have nothing to do with reality, so they can build their “real” world completely on lies from Trump and the others.
The first step for an area being uninhabitable is being uninsurable