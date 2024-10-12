Inflation falls to 2.4%, lowest in three years

There is so much weaponized misinformation about the economy being spewed out by traitor Trump and his MAGAts that it was important to give you some actual facts. It’s good news.

The Consumer Price Index rose 2.4% in the 12-month period that ended in September, while a gauge that strips out food and energy prices was 3.3%, the government said Thursday.

Why it matters: The September CPI report is the latest data indicating that the inflation crisis is in the rear view mirror, with few signs of price pressures reigniting.

By the numbers: The September CPI figure, the smallest increase since February 2021, compared to the 2.5% increase in the year ending in August.

Core CPI, meanwhile, ticked up from August.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2%, the same as the two prior months. Core CPI—excluding food and energy—also held at 0.3%.

What to watch: The Federal Reserve, once squarely focused on cooling inflation, has pivoted its focus to the labor market.