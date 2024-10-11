Wildlife populations plunge 73% since 1970: WWF

To get the full report that this article is based upon: https://www.livingplanetindex.org/latest_results

Have you heard a single politician talk about this even once in the course of this election? I certainly haven’t. Humanity in general and American politicians, and the vast majority of Americans particularly, simply don’t seem to understand or make a priority of what humans are doing to destroy Earth’s Matrix of Life. I find this simply amazing given that every human on the planet will be negatively affected by what is happening.

Leopard Credit: Stephane de Sakutin / AP

Wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted over 70 percent in the last half-century, according to the latest edition of a landmark assessment by WWF published on Thursday.

Featuring data from 35,000 populations of more than 5,000 species of mammals, birds, amphibians, reptiles and fish, the WWF Living Planet Index shows accelerating declines across the globe.

In biodiversity-rich regions such as Latin America and the Caribbean, the figure for animal population loss is as high as 95 percent.

The report tracks trends in the abundance of a large number of species, not individual animal numbers.

It found that populations under review had fallen 73 percent since 1970, mostly due to human pressures.

The index has become an international reference and arrives just ahead of the next UN summit on biodiversity, which will spotlight the issue when it opens in Colombia later this month.

“The picture we are painting is incredibly concerning,” said Kirsten Schuijt, Director General of […]