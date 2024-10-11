The shady origins of the climate haven myth

Climate havens is another misinformation fallacy, as this articles describes, and Ashville, North Carolina has just demonstrated. Please take the time to do research on what your situation really is. I have just heard from readers in both North Carolina and Florida who have lost their houses and everything in them, and both have discovered that getting insurance is not a trivial undertaking.

The cleanup effort for Hurricane Helene had just begun in North Carolina when Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida as a Category 4 storm on October 9.

Credit: Mario Tama/Getty

The term “climate haven” never made much sense. After Hurricane Helene dumped two feet of rain on western North Carolina, many major media outlets marveled at how Asheville, which had been celebrated as a climate haven, had been devastated by a climate-related disaster.

Some in the media later reported accurately that climate havens don’t actually exist. But that still raises the question: Where did this climate haven concept even come from?

Well before humans began putting billions of tons of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, entire populations would migrate toward better conditions in search of a place with milder weather or more fertile soil or the absence of drought.

Because of its speed and scale, however, human-caused climate change is especially extreme, and everywhere will be impacted by some degree of risk. There is no completely safe haven.

Which is part of how we ended up talking about the idea of climate havens. It’s wishful thinking. […]