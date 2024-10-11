Before Hurricane, Florida Republicans Helped Oil Donors Fight Climate Rules

The MAGAt politicians who are in complete submission to the petroleum corporations either are not smart enough to comprehend what climate change means or they just don’t care what happens to the Americans they represent. I don’t know, but their actions speak for themselves. Not just in Florida but in every Red state in the union, and in the U.S. Congress. What always amazes me is that they seem to believe that they and their families will somehow remain untouched by what is happening to Earth.

Credit: NOAA / AP

Roughly three months before Florida was clobbered by this week’s climate-intensified hurricane, eight of the state’s Republican lawmakers pressured federal regulators to halt a proposal requiring businesses to more thoroughly disclose the risks they face from climate change. Those lawmakers have raked in more than $1 million of campaign cash from oil and gas industry donors, according to data reviewed by The Lever.

The proposed rules from the Securities and Exchange Commission are designed to give investors, government officials, and the general public much more information and details about the dangers of climate change. But even in Florida — one of America’s most climate-threatened states — top Republicans are trying to help fossil fuel industry lobbyists block such disclosure mandates that could better inform communities about climate risks. Those mandates could also help identify which carbon-emitting companies are most responsible for the climate crisis.

On June 15th, seven of Florida’s House lawmakers signed a letter to SEC Chair Gary Gensler demanding he rescind a proposal that […]