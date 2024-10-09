Trump secretly sent covid tests to Putin during 2020 shortage, new book says

As the coronavirus tore through the world in 2020, and the United States and other countries confronted a shortage of tests designed to detect the illness, then-President Donald Trump secretly sent coveted tests to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his personal use.
Putin, petrified of the virus, accepted the supplies but took pains to prevent political fallout — not for him, but for his American counterpart. He cautioned Trump not to reveal that he had dispatched the scarce medical equipment to Moscow, according to a new book by Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward.
Putin, according to the book, told Trump, “I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me.”
Four years later, the personal relationship between the two men appears to have persisted, Woodward reports, as Trump campaigns to return to the White House and Putin orchestrates his bloody assault on Ukraine. In early 2024, the former president ordered an aide away […]
Of course, let’s not forget that Trump got the best medical care anyone could hope for. But his loyalty is not to this country—-he has some nutty infatuation with Putin and other dictators and is envious of their power. As it was recently explained in Tom Nichol’s recent article about George Washington, Trump is the kind of leader that Washington most feared could ever represent this country. And he certainly was perspicacious because nothing that Trump has done actually helps Americans—-it only serves HIS purposes. It was revealed that he earned $250 MILLION while president and the amount has even been mentioned as $1 BILLION. After all, he charged his own secret service agents $650 per night to stay in any of his country clubs. This is a man whose only concern is himself and the dire thought of his winning this election would end democracy as we know it. He must lose this election!