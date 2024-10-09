Locals and Experts Fear Toxic Exposure From Contaminated Helene Floodwaters

If you or someone you know or some family member is in one of the areas Hurricane Helene impacted, or that Milton is about to impact, pass this along to them. I have not seen much in the media about this and it is, potentially, a very big deal. Toxic water can be very dangerous.

A person bicycles through floodwaters remaining from Hurricane Helene on October 4, 2024, in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

Credit: Mario Tama / Getty

Local officials, academic researchers, and volunteer responders have raised concerns about chemical and biological contamination brought by the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene in the southeastern U.S. last week, which potentially threaten the safety not only of drinking water but also the quality of soil — leading experts to call for tighter regulations on stored pollutants.

Helene struck Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on September 26 and swept through a number of states in the days that followed. Most of the damage came from extreme rainfall that triggered flooding. The storm killed at least 232 people.

The biological and chemical threats posed by floodwaters are typically manifold, often containing, for example, e. coli from overflowing sewage systems.

While it’s not yet clear what bacteria or chemicals Helene’s floodwaters may have contained, the storm passed through hundreds of industrial sites with toxic pollutants, including paper mills, […]