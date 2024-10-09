For Thousands of Dams Facing Climate Impacts, an Uncertain Fate

Live near an old small dam? You better check on its status. As this article describes many of these old dams have not been properly maintained and are likely to break as climate change advances. Large numbers of MAGAt Republicans, both voters and politicians do not believe yet in climate change, and think Helene and Milton were created and aimed at Republican voting areas. The MAGAt Earth II delusions are even stupider than I thought but I want my readers to be as prepared as possible.

A small rural dam in Dunn County, Wisconsin, part of the country’s aging infrastructure Credit: Moment / Getty

SHELDON AUTO Wrecking is a local institution in southwestern Wisconsin’s Vernon County. It’s tucked in a lush valley in Viroqua, Wisconsin, just downstream of a 50-foot earthen dam, locally known as “Maple Dale.”

The salvage yard, which buys used vehicles and farm machinery in this rural area to sell for parts, has been in business for nearly 70 years. For most of those years, the dam — less than a half-mile up the road — has protected its yard of hundreds of old cars and broken-down equipment from frequent and sometimes severe flooding in the area.

The dam “was put in place for a reason,” said owner Greg Sheldon.

But it might soon go away.

Maple Dale is one of thousands of dams constructed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, beginning in the mid-20th century, for the purposes of flood control.

In 2018, five […]