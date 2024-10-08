Ron DeSantis is refusing to take Harris’ call on Hurricane Helene

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not taking calls from Vice President Kamala Harris about storm recovery just over a week after Hurricane Helene hammered parts of his state.
A source familiar with the situation said he was dodging the Democratic presidential nominee’s calls because they “seemed political,” according to a DeSantis aide.
“Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer,” the DeSantis aide told NBC News.
The same person said “not to my knowledge” when asked if DeSantis had spoken to President Joe Biden.
Last week, DeSantis said Biden had called him, but he was flying at the time so could not take the call. Biden was in north Florida last week to survey storm damage, but DeSantis was holding a news press conference that had already been scheduled in another part of the state so they did not meet. A source familiar with the planning […]
As a Floridian, nothing is more frustrating than having a governor like DeSantis. Like Scott before him, he, too, has outlawed the words “climate change” in any state publications or acknowledgement that it exists. He has done soooo many awful things as governor—banning books, his own re-districting of a state voting district that eliminates the possibility of a Black being elected (and the courts did nothing about it), pushing the 6-week ban on abortion, pushing laws that harm transgender students and bathroom choices. The list goes on and on and he’s just a terrible governor!!!! Some people are finally realizing this, but Florida now has 1 million more Republicans than Democrats with all those moving here. It’s a beautiful state that little by little is being ruined by Republican rule and terrible laws. It’s such a shame because there was nothing like this when Dems were in power.