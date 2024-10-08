Ron DeSantis is refusing to take Harris’ call on Hurricane Helene

As you are reading this it is very likely Hurricane Milton is about to devastate another section of Florida. Yet MAGAt Republican Governor Ron Desantis has declined to talk to the Vice President or meet with the President as this article describes. He says it is too political. It is all a part of the weird lies and deceit spewing out of traitor Trump, his frankenstein, and Republicans in Congress. In my entire life I have never seen an environmental catastrophe politicized to the detriment of the millions of Americans impacted by such events. It is evil.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has not spoken with Vice President Kamala Harris or President Joe Biden about the hurricane response. Credit: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not taking calls from Vice President Kamala Harris about storm recovery just over a week after Hurricane Helene hammered parts of his state.

A source familiar with the situation said he was dodging the Democratic presidential nominee’s calls because they “seemed political,” according to a DeSantis aide.

“Kamala was trying to reach out, and we didn’t answer,” the DeSantis aide told NBC News.

The same person said “not to my knowledge” when asked if DeSantis had spoken to President Joe Biden.

Last week, DeSantis said Biden had called him, but he was flying at the time so could not take the call. Biden was in north Florida last week to survey storm damage, but DeSantis was holding a news press conference that had already been scheduled in another part of the state so they did not meet. A source familiar with the planning […]