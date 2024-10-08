Michigan voters in deep-red county accused of trying to vote multiple times: report

I am running this article to make this point: It is not just MAGAt politicians that are trying to destroy the demmocracy of the United States. It is MAGAt citizens as well. And I think we are going to see more and more reports like this. Elon Musk’s mother is openly advocating people use fake names to vote multiple times. I have been thinking about this for several days, and my takeaway is that Americans have not seen civil violence on a large scale in living memory, and a large percentage of Americans have never been outside of the country’s borders. They really have no idea what the oligarchical fascism traitor Trump and the MAGAt Republican politicians are advocating would be like to live under. Their worshipful adherence to Trump, and the reason this election is so close in the polls is the manifestation of this. Plus I think these people are particularly susceptible to the precognitive fear of what the future is going to be like that I have been describing for you. See my SR podcast on this precognition at: https://www.youtube.com/@Schwartzreportnet

St. Clair Shores, Michigan

A top law enforcement official in Michigan, one of the most important battleground states in the 2024 election, announced felony charges against seven residents of a predominantly Republican county on accusations of voter fraud, a new report shows.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is charging seven people in Macomb County with felonies in relation to alleged voter fraud in the Aug. 6, 2024 primary election, the Detroit News reported Friday.

Four people — 68 year-old Frank Prezzato, 56 year-old Stacy Kramer, 44 year-old Douglas Kempkins Jr. and 62 year-old Geneva O’Day — stand accused of “trying to vote a second time,” according to the report.

The four reside in St. Clair Shores, and Nessel reportedly alleges each tried to vote with absentee ballots as well as in-person.

Three others have been charged: Two poll workers in St. Clair Shores — 73 year-old Patricia Guciardo and 42 year-old Emily McClintock — have each been charged with one count apiece of falsifying election records, in addition to other charges of voting more than once, according to the report.

Election worker […]