Helene fact check: Here are the rumors and the reality in Western North Carolina

The editors and editorial staff of The Charlotte Observer in North Carolina were so appalled that on their front page they published a fact check on the horrible lies the MAGAt Republicans are spreading. Read it, this is so evil. This is all a modern recreation of Hitler’s Nazis. Trump is in essence a modern Hitler. I do not understand how any patriotic American can vote for this man who what used to be the Republican Party.

Editor’s note: NC Reality Check investigating the rumors and misinformation, some of it from official sources, inundating social media about relief efforts in Western North Carolina. If you encounter a rumor that you would like us to check out, email realitycheck@newsobserver.com This file will be updated. Emergency officials responding to the Hurricane Helene disaster in Western North Carolina say false rumors on social media are impeding their efforts to help tens of thousands of people in need.

“False information is being widely shared on social media channels, including AI-generated content and images,” N.C. Department of Public Safety officials said in a statement. ”Nefarious actors and those with ill intent may be taking advantage of this situation by spreading false information.” False rumors even spread claiming the government had created the hurricane.

The public should find and share information from trusted sources and discourage others from spreading information from unverified sources, NCDPS officials said.

On social media Friday, the American Red Cross said misinformation is hurting its Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

“Misinformation can spread […]