Teachers Are Revealing The Very, Very Disturbing Realities About Students Today That Parents Need To Start Paying Attention To, And They’re Not Holding Back

Here is the latest research on what is happening to public education; it is yet another disaster report. This one involves parents. If you are the parent of a child in school I would take this very seriously. If you know someone who has a child in school, please pass it on. The school age generation of Americans are going to have a very hard time in a very different country.

Credit: Fly View Productions / Getty

Teaching in 2024 has become increasingly challenging and frustrating. Recently, we shared stories from teachers who opened up about the “hard truths” about their students that parents need to start listening to and accepting. Following that, over 400 more teachers of the BuzzFeed Community shared their experiences and the harsh realities they want parents to hear. Here are their brutally honest responses.

1

“I am a substitute teacher — kids need to hear ‘no.’ They do not respect authority. Parents are letting the phones and computers raise the kids. I’ve seen most kids NOT know how to tie their shoes from pre-k to seventh grade. They are not taught at home, and we get so tired of teaching every child to tie their shoes. It takes 30 seconds to tie shoes.”

Dglimages / Getty Images

—magicalkid98

2

“Allow your child to experience failure without you choosing to ‘fix it.’ Students should be held accountable for missed assignments, defying phone restrictions, using profanity in the classroom when it is not appropriate, lying to cover aberrant behavior, bullying, and […]