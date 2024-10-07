Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Monday, October 7th, 2024

Elon Musk: “I’m dark MAGA”

Author:     Mike Allen
Source:     Axios
Publication Date:     6 October 2024
Do you have an account on X? Do you participate with it in any way? If you do you are supporting a man who describes himself as a “dark MAGA”. You are participating in a project Elon Musk has created to destroy American democracy.

Elon Musk and former President Trump during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
Credit: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg

In the middle of his Butler, Pennsylvania rally Saturday, former President Trump called up one of his most powerful allies — Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and owner of X.

Why it matters: This was Musk’s first time at a Trump rally since the night of the shooting, when Musk posted that he “fully” endorses Trump.

  • Musk literally jumped onstage with his arms held high, Reuters reports.
  • “The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk said, calling the election a “must-win situation” for Trump that could be “the last election.”

Wearing a black “Make America Great Again” cap, Musk said at Trump’s side: “As you can see, I’m not just MAGA — I’m dark MAGA.”

  • Musk urged the crowd to register to vote: “Be a pest to everyone you know.”
  Invoking Trump's words just after he was shot, Musk finished by saying: "Fight, fight, fight! Vote,
