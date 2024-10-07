Elon Musk: “I’m dark MAGA”

In the middle of his Butler, Pennsylvania rally Saturday, former President Trump called up one of his most powerful allies — Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and owner of X.
Why it matters: This was Musk’s first time at a Trump rally since the night of the shooting, when Musk posted that he “fully” endorses Trump.
- Musk literally jumped onstage with his arms held high, Reuters reports.
- “The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk said, calling the election a “must-win situation” for Trump that could be “the last election.”
Wearing a black “Make America Great Again” cap, Musk said at Trump’s side: “As you can see, I’m not just MAGA — I’m dark MAGA.”
- Musk urged the crowd to register to vote: “Be a pest to everyone you know.”
- Invoking Trump’s words just after he was shot, Musk finished by saying: “Fight, fight, fight! Vote, […]