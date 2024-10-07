Elon Musk: “I’m dark MAGA”

Do you have an account on X? Do you participate with it in any way? If you do you are supporting a man who describes himself as a “dark MAGA”. You are participating in a project Elon Musk has created to destroy American democracy.

Elon Musk and former President Trump during a campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.

Credit: Justin Merriman/Bloomberg

In the middle of his Butler, Pennsylvania rally Saturday, former President Trump called up one of his most powerful allies — Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, and owner of X.

Why it matters: This was Musk’s first time at a Trump rally since the night of the shooting, when Musk posted that he “fully” endorses Trump.

Musk literally jumped onstage with his arms held high, Reuters reports.

with his arms held high, Reuters reports. “The true test of someone’s character is how they behave under fire,” Musk said, calling the election a “must-win situation” for Trump that could be “the last election.”

Wearing a black “Make America Great Again” cap, Musk said at Trump’s side: “As you can see, I’m not just MAGA — I’m dark MAGA.”