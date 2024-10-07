Dereliction of duty: How Merrick Garland failed America

I think Earl Stephens is absolutely correct, although not nearly strong enough in his condemnation of Merrick Garland. I am running this piece because it is one of the only ones I have seen in general media making this point. My own view is that the crisis that now threatens the futurre of American democracy is in large measure the result of Merrick Garland’s cowardice and incompetence as Attorney General. The ongoing Trump nightmare is in large measure the predictable result of Garland’s failure to act to hold traitor Trump accountable. I believe Garland will become an historically significant example of governmental failure and weakness.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland Credit: AFP

Merrick Garland’s failure to protect us from the anti-American madman who attacked our country, and now wants to finish us off, has been a catastrophic dereliction of duty unmatched in American history.

I am not here to needlessly pile on or distract us from our important work of making good and damn sure Kamala Harris is elected next month, but I do think it is vital we understand that our attorney general’s — the most powerful law enforcement officer in the world — refusal and/or inability to do his job upon his appointment in 2021, has put this country in tremendous danger.

He is without a doubt Joe Biden’s greatest mistake, and we must now hold our breaths for the next 30-plus days hoping that that mistake won’t be a tragic footnote to the story about America’s once-great democracy.

In light of the eye-opening and much-anticipated filing from special counsel Jack Smith Wednesday, I feel […]