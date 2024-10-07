Dereliction of duty: How Merrick Garland failed America

Merrick Garland’s failure to protect us from the anti-American madman who attacked our country, and now wants to finish us off, has been a catastrophic dereliction of duty unmatched in American history.
I am not here to needlessly pile on or distract us from our important work of making good and damn sure Kamala Harris is elected next month, but I do think it is vital we understand that our attorney general’s — the most powerful law enforcement officer in the world — refusal and/or inability to do his job upon his appointment in 2021, has put this country in tremendous danger.
He is without a doubt Joe Biden’s greatest mistake, and we must now hold our breaths for the next 30-plus days hoping that that mistake won’t be a tragic footnote to the story about America’s once-great democracy.
In light of the eye-opening and much-anticipated filing from special counsel Jack Smith Wednesday, I feel […]