Trump initially refused to give California wildfire aid because it’s a blue state, ex-aide says

Traitor Trump is lying at a level of evilness never before seen in American history. He is claiming that Biden and the Democrats are sending FEMA money to immigrant murderers instead of sending it to the states damaged by hurricane Helene. And he is just one of the many MAGAt Republicans lying at a level of evil fantasy I have never seen before. Here is reality, showing Trump did, indeed, attempt to stop aid from going to Democratic areas damaged by climate events.

Traitor Trump prepares to give remarks during a visit on Monday to Valdosta, Georgia, which was damaged by Hurricane Helene, where he lied endlessly.

Credit: Michael M. Santiago / Getty

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, former President Donald Trump has blasted the Biden administration for its handling of the disaster — going so far as to accuse Democratic leaders of ignoring the needs of Republican storm victims.

But a review of Trump’s record by POLITICO’s E&E News and interviews with two former Trump White House officials show that the former president was flagrantly partisan at times in response to disasters and on at least three occasions hesitated to give disaster aid to areas he considered politically hostile or ordered special treatment for pro-Trump states.

Mark Harvey, who was Trump’s senior director for resilience policy on the National Security Council staff, told E&E News on Wednesday that Trump initially refused to approve disaster aid for California after deadly wildfires in 2018 because of the state’s Democratic leanings.

But Harvey said Trump changed his mind after Harvey pulled voting results to […]