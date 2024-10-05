Mirror, Mirror 2024: A Portrait of the Failing U.S. Health System

Stephan:

You and I are enmeshed in the worst healthcare in the developed world, and the MAGAt Republicans are making it clear that if they get majorities in Congress they will get rid of Obamacare. If you vote Republican for any Congressional candidate you are condemning yourself and your family to healthcare that is worse than some developing countries. It has gotten so bad that we already have what researchers are calling “medical deserts,” regions in the U.S. that have little or no medical care available.