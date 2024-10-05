Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Saturday, October 5th, 2024

Mirror, Mirror 2024: A Portrait of the Failing U.S. Health System

Author:     David Blumenthal, Evan D. Gumas, Arnav Shah, Munira Z. Gunja, Reginald D. Williams II
Source:     The Commonwealth Fund
Publication Date:    
Link: Mirror, Mirror 2024: A Portrait of the Failing U.S. Health System
Stephan:  

You and I are enmeshed in the worst healthcare in the developed world, and the MAGAt Republicans are making it clear that if they get majorities in Congress they will get rid of Obamacare. If you vote Republican for any Congressional candidate you are condemning yourself and your family to healthcare that is worse than some developing countries. It has gotten so bad that we already have what researchers are calling “medical deserts,” regions in the U.S. that have little or no medical care available.

Abstract

  • Goal: Compare health system performance in 10 countries, including the United States, to glean insights for U.S. improvement.
  • Methods: Analysis of 70 health system performance measures in five areas: access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health outcomes.
  • Key Findings: The top three countries are Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, although differences in overall performance between most countries are relatively small. The only clear outlier is the U.S., where health system performance is dramatically lower.
  • Conclusion: The U.S. continues to be in a class by itself in the underperformance of its health care sector. While the other nine countries differ in the details of their systems and in their performance on domains, unlike the U.S., they all have found a way to meet their residents’ most basic health care needs, including universal coverage.

Introduction

Mirror, Mirror 2024 is the Commonwealth Fund’s eighth report comparing the performance of health systems in selected countries. Since the first edition in 2004, our goal has remained the same: to highlight lessons from the experiences of these nations, with special attention to how they might […]

Read the Full Article

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *