The menstrual police are coming: Inside the GOP’s plan for total control over women

Yesterday, you will remember, I did a report on how the Republicans who control the government of Louisiana basically outlawed Mifepristone for the women of that state. But that is just a part of what is going on to supress woman’s rights and let MAGAt Republicans control their body. Thoma Hartmann lays it all out very accurately. If you are a woman who votes for a Republican you should be aware that you are voting to become a handmaiden.

Police Car Credit: Dreamstime / TNS

“Menstrual police?” you may be thinking. That’s not possible! Not in America!

The Comstock Act is an 1873 law that, if enforced, would outlaw all abortions in America by banning the shipping via mail, UPS, FedEx, etc., of any device, drug, or instrument that can be used to produce an abortion. It would even shut down hospital abortions.

It could also be used to empower new state or even federal police agencies specifically overseeing women violating its provisions. Like the menstrual police, which a Trump senior advisor just said was a very real possibility.

First the background.

It’s the opinion of the Biden Administration that the Comstock Act — which is still on the books — is no longer enforceable, and the Biden DOJ (along with those of every president since Richard Nixon) refuses to enforce it.

Senator JD Vance disagrees.

He (and a few other Republican senators) sent a letter to Merrick […]