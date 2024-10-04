Depression and Anxiety Among US Children and Young Adults

I think there are both conscious and unconscious reasons for the growing depression amongst young people, as reported in this JAMA paper. The consciousn reasons are the trends I cover each day in SR. The unconscious one is the precognition humans all over Earth are experiencing because of the catastrophe climate change is going to produce in human cultures around the world. The only thing that can assuage this feeling is to vote and support only those who are willing to make fostering wellbeing their society’s first priority. In the United States we have just over one month to make our choice. What are you going to choose?

Key Points

Question What are the incidence, prevalence, and changes from 2017 to 2021 for depression and anxiety diagnosed clinically among children, adolescents, and young adults and are there disparities among subgroups?

Findings In this cohort study of approximately 1.7 million individuals aged 5 to 22 years in Southern California, the overall incidence and prevalence of depression diagnosed clinically increased by approximately 60%, and anxiety diagnosed without depression incidence increased by 31% from 2017 to 2021. Rates increased across all subgroups and were greater during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meaning These findings suggest the increased need for mental health services for youth.

Abstract

Importance Data from surveys show increased mental health disorders in youths. However, little is known about clinical diagnosis over time.

Objective To assess the incidence, prevalence, and changes from 2017 to 2021 for depression and anxiety diagnosed clinically among children, adolescents, and young adults and to identify potential disparities.

Design, Setting, and Participants This cohort study included approximately 1.7 million individuals aged 5 to 22 years in Southern California. Data were extracted from electronic medical records; International Statistical Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10), codes […]