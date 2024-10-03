Louisiana law criminalizing possession of abortion pills takes effect

This report is just the latest in the White christofascist Republican sexually perverted male dominant governanc of the state of Louisiana. By almost any social outcome data Louisiana quality of life is equivalent to a developing country. In fact, it is worse than many developing countries. Let me give you some facts. People in Costa Rico have a life span 4 years greater than people living in Louisiana. Costa Rico has a far lower maternal mortality death rate than Louisiana. In Louisiana 50% of women don’t receive postpartum care. Costa Rica’s adult literacy rate is 98.04%; it’s 72.9% in Louisiana. Then there is the blatant racism, and I could go on and on. This is what happens when the people of a state vote for Republican control. Republican governance, based on real social outcome data is always inferior to Democratic governance.

Boxes of the drug mifepristone sit on a shelf at the West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on March 16, 2022. The Supreme Court is deciding whether women will face restrictions in getting a drug used in the most common method of abortion in the United States, while a lawsuit continues.

Credit: Allen G. Breed / AP

The two drugs used in medication abortion are officially controlled substances in Louisiana after a law took effect that criminalizes their possession without a prescription.

The first-of-its-kind law reclassified mifepristone and misoprostol as Schedule IV controlled substances, the same category as opioids, ephedrine and antidepressants. Critics fear it could be used as a model for other Republican states with abortion bans to tighten restrictions on the drugs.

“This new law sets a dangerous precedent by mischaracterizing safe medications that are neither addictive nor dangerous, but rather are standard of care for a variety of women’s health and other conditions,” said Jennifer Avegno, director of the New Orleans Health Department, in a statement.

During a medication abortion, mifepristone is given first, followed by misoprostol one to […]