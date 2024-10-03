Jack Smith lays out his case against Trump in vivid detail

It just goes on and on. Can there be any doubt that Donald Trump is a traitor seeking to overturn our Constitutional democracy? And yet he never gets held accountable. And you know that whatever U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan decides, it will get appealed and whatever the appeals court decides it will be appealed to the corrupt christofacist Supreme Court. I hope I am wrong but I doubt anything will happen before the election because traitor Trump’s lawyers just play the system like a video game. If Trump wins it will all just go away. We seem to have two kinds of law in the United States. One for the rich and powerful. The other is for everyone else.

Jack Smith’s new filing is aimed at showing Donald Trump’s conduct in 2020 was taken in his capacity as a candidate for office — not in his official capacity as president. Credit: Jacquelyn Martin / AP

As his bid to hold on to power in 2020 grew increasingly desperate, Donald Trump pressed Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel to help promote a false claim that voting machines in Michigan had been manipulated.

McDaniel balked. She had spoken to the state’s House speaker, Lee Chatfield, a Republican, who told her the claim was “fucking nuts.”

That detail was among a dossier of evidence unfurled Wednesday in a newly released legal brief by special counsel Jack Smith. The 165-page filing offers the most detailed look at Smith’s case charging Trump with orchestrating multiple criminal conspiracies in his failed quest to subvert Joe Biden’s victory.

The filing is replete with new revelations about the alleged scheme drawn from interviews with key figures such as former Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

“With private co-conspirators, the […]