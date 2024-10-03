How the hell could Trump be running neck-and-neck with Harris?

This is the question I keep asking myself: How is it possible this election is so close? Franjkly, as I have already said, I wouldn’t hire Donald Trump to cut my grass, because he would probably steal tools from my workshop in the barn. The man is a lifelong racist grifter, sex offender, and multiple felonious criminal. And yet millions of Americans plan to vote for him. Here is Robert Reich’s answer to the question.

With less than 40 days until Election Day, how can it be that Trump has taken a small lead in Arizona and Georgia — two swing states he lost to Biden in 2020? How can he be narrowly leading Harris in the swing state of North Carolina? How can he now be essentially tied with her in the other key swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin?

More generally, how can Trump have chiseled away Harris’s advantage from early August? How is it possible that more voters appear to view Trump favorably now than they did several months ago when he was in the race against Biden?

How can Trump — the sleaziest person ever to run for president, who has already been convicted on 34 felony charges and impeached twice, whose failures of character and leadership were experienced directly by the American public during his four years at the helm — be running neck-and-neck with a young, talented, intelligent person with a commendable record of public service?

Since his horrid performance debating Harris, he’s doubled down on false claims that Haitian migrants are eating pets in Ohio. He’s been accompanied almost everywhere by right-wing conspiracy nutcase Laura Loomer. He said he “hates” […]