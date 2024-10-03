I have been telling you for years that we are going see what this report describes as Climate Abandonment resulting in millions of Americans being forced to internally migrate to a safer environment. Well it is starting. If you live in one of the threatened states you might consider your options before you are in crisis.

Climate ‘Abandonment’ Zones Are Coming to the American South Credit: Zack Wittman / The New York Times

When Hurricane Helene, the 420-mile-wide, slow-spinning conveyor belt of wind and water drowned part of Florida’s coastline and then barged its path northward through North Carolina last week, it destroyed more than homes and bridges. It shook people’s faith in the safety of living in the South, where the tolls of extreme heat, storms and sea level rise are quickly adding up.

Helene was just the latest in a new generation of storms that are intensifying faster, and dumping more rainfall, as the climate warms. It is also precisely the kind of event that is expected to drive more Americans to relocate as climate change gets worse and the costs of disaster recovery increase.

Researchers now estimate tens of millions of Americans may ultimately move away from extreme heat and drought, storms and wildfires. While many Americans are still moving into areas considered high risk, lured by air-conditioning and sunny weather, the economic and […]