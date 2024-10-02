Gas Price Fixing Scandal Grows as Another US Oil Exec ‘Caught Colluding With OPEC’

“We cannot allow fossil fuel companies to gouge the American public in concert with OPEC while raking in record profits,” said one watchdog, calling for congressional hearings.
Consumer advocates demanded congressional hearings on alleged price fixing by oil giants on Monday after the Federal Trade Commission banned an executive from serving on the board of Chevron, saying he had colluded with international representatives to keep oil prices high.
The FTC said it would prohibit John B. Hess, CEO of the Hess Corporation, from serving on Chevron’s Board of Directors as part of Chevron’s acquisition of the company, citing Hess’ public and private communications “with the past and current secretaries-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and an official from Saudi Arabia.”
“In these communications, Mr. Hess stressed the importance of oil market stability and inventory management and encouraged these officials to take actions on these issues and […]