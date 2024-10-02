Gas Price Fixing Scandal Grows as Another US Oil Exec ‘Caught Colluding With OPEC’

The corruption of the petroleum corporations is international an never-ending. These companies run by individuals with no integrity or concern for the wellbeing of Earth are literally damaging not just your pocketbook but your wellbeing, and the wellbeing of your family and friends. All so they could be a little bit richer. My view is these individuals, and these corporations should be heaviy taxed and the money used to prepare Earth for what climate change is going to do as a result of the use of carbon energy. One thing is for sure, do not buy Chevron gas.

A sign displays gas prices at a gas station on May 21, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Credit: Scott Olson / Getty

“We cannot allow fossil fuel companies to gouge the American public in concert with OPEC while raking in record profits,” said one watchdog, calling for congressional hearings.

Consumer advocates demanded congressional hearings on alleged price fixing by oil giants on Monday after the Federal Trade Commission banned an executive from serving on the board of Chevron, saying he had colluded with international representatives to keep oil prices high.

The FTC said it would prohibit John B. Hess, CEO of the Hess Corporation, from serving on Chevron’s Board of Directors as part of Chevron’s acquisition of the company, citing Hess’ public and private communications “with the past and current secretaries-general of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and an official from Saudi Arabia.”

“In these communications, Mr. Hess stressed the importance of oil market stability and inventory management and encouraged these officials to take actions on these issues and […]