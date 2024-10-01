Why Recycling Is Mostly Garbage

“Here we have a man whose job it is to gather the day’s refuse in the capital,” wrote Charles Baudelaire, invoking the ragpicker, a new type on the streets of his native nineteenth-century Paris. “Everything that the big city has thrown away, everything it has lost, everything it has scorned, everything it has crushed underfoot, he catalogs and collects.”
Buried in Baudelaire’s descriptions of ragpickers are processes that historians have recently laid bare. With industrialization came the rise of consumer culture, and with consumer culture came the rise of disposal culture. Add unfettered fossil fuel use and the invention of single-use plastics and we arrive at the ragpickers of today: people in Indonesia climbing mountains of trash, or children scavenging for survival in the slums of Delhi or Manila or northeastern Brazil. Consumer lifestyles in high-income nations have […]
We have a society built on fraud and cost shifting. This article is one example of the larger trend. Recycling is possible, but it must be planned and managed on a smaller, more local, scale. What has been sold to us, however, is fraud. It is based on our consumerist illusions which fosters increased consumption while working hard to hide the costs, many of which are shifted to the third world. This illusion has been fostered by corporations supported by both parties. Want a different outcome? Think and act outside the box.
Years ago, my husband did research on recycling and found that HALF of what they receive is so much that they return it to the public dumb! So I’m not going to recycle and never have!