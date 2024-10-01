Why Recycling Is Mostly Garbage

If you are like Ronlyn and myself you recycle everything that can be recycled but, as I have just recentkly learned, what is actually happening with the stuff we recycle, and that you recycle. There is new research showing the whole thing is another corporate scam. To quote this report, which cites two books that report deep research on the subject, “Rather than being a virtuous act or an effective practice, recycling has been a feature of destructive systems that exploit labor and natural resources. We need a better way to think about our trash, and even more so, our consumption.” I am going to see if I can find an ethical legitimate approach to recycling

A ragpicker collects recyclable materials at a landfill in Sidoarjo, Indonesia, in 2022. Credit: Juni Kriswanto / AFP

“Here we have a man whose job it is to gather the day’s refuse in the capital,” wrote Charles Baudelaire, invoking the ragpicker, a new type on the streets of his native nineteenth-century Paris. “Everything that the big city has thrown away, everything it has lost, everything it has scorned, everything it has crushed underfoot, he catalogs and collects.”

Buried in Baudelaire’s descriptions of ragpickers are processes that historians have recently laid bare. With industrialization came the rise of consumer culture, and with consumer culture came the rise of disposal culture. Add unfettered fossil fuel use and the invention of single-use plastics and we arrive at the ragpickers of today: people in Indonesia climbing mountains of trash, or children scavenging for survival in the slums of Delhi or Manila or northeastern Brazil. Consumer lifestyles in high-income nations have […]