As Florida Floods, Insurance Industry Reaps What It Sowed Backing Fossil Fuels

The whole insurance industry is in a kind of self-created crisis that is going to change the lives of tens of millions of home owners and building owners. Here is the reality that most of the media isn’t even paying any attention to.

In this aerial view, vehicles drive through a flooded street as Hurricane Helene churns offshore on September 26, 2024, in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty

Hurricane Helene slammed into the Florida coast on Thursday night, bringing pounding rains and “fierce, whipping winds that sounded like jet engines revving,” according to the New York Times. As it ripped through Florida and moved into Georgia, more than 2 million people lost power. While hurricanes are no stranger to the Gulf Coast, climate change has intensified their destructive impacts, and Hurricane Helene is the just the latest case of the extreme weather events that are rising in their frequency and ferocity.

Over the past year, the corporate media, from The Washington Post to the Financial Times, have covered a rising crisis for the insurance industry that’s being caused by extreme weather events like Hurricane Helene: the growing risks and skyrocketing costs of insuring homes and other properties across wide swaths of the U.S.. The popular New York Times podcast “The Daily” […]