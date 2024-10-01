As Florida Floods, Insurance Industry Reaps What It Sowed Backing Fossil Fuels

Hurricane Helene slammed into the Florida coast on Thursday night, bringing pounding rains and “fierce, whipping winds that sounded like jet engines revving,” according to the New York Times. As it ripped through Florida and moved into Georgia, more than 2 million people lost power. While hurricanes are no stranger to the Gulf Coast, climate change has intensified their destructive impacts, and Hurricane Helene is the just the latest case of the extreme weather events that are rising in their frequency and ferocity.
Over the past year, the corporate media, from The Washington Post to the Financial Times, have covered a rising crisis for the insurance industry that’s being caused by extreme weather events like Hurricane Helene: the growing risks and skyrocketing costs of insuring homes and other properties across wide swaths of the U.S.. The popular New York Times podcast “The Daily” […]
Yes many are culpable for our global warming crisis. Edgar Cayce predicted that Florida, NY and California would ultimately be under water. Check out http://www.edgarcayce.org for more info on his amazingly accurate insights.
On another note, I am wondering if that new asteroid that recently moved into our moon’s valence had something to do with the unprecedented heavy flooding in North Carolina and Tennessee, and caused the storm to track further north than predicted with such intense ferocity. Heavenly bodies influence the tides. It could be that a new “normal” is now set up with this change in our sky. Would love to hear others thoughts on this idea. I did mention it to the National Weather Service. I am a clairvoyant and my “Guides” relayed this thought to me.