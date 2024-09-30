Mass Walkout as ‘Global Pariah’ Netanyahu Addresses UN General Assembly

I think history is going to record President Biden as an international failure because of his support of Netanyahu and the American supply to Israel of the bombs, missiles, and bullets that have killed tens of thousands of innocent Muslim men, women, and children. Also because of his paltry support of Ukraine in its war against Putin’s invasion. I am sorry to say I will be glad to see him gone, and I hope we will see better from Harris.

Most diplomats got up and walked out as Netanyahu began his talk at the UN.

A large number of diplomats and other officials walked out of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Friday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepared to defend his nation’s slaughter of more than 41,000 people in the Gaza Strip during the past year and over 700 in Lebanon this week.

Journalists and critics of the “global pariah” shared photos and videos of people filing out of the hall before Netanyahu’s address—which came just a day after 25 anti-genocide protesters were arrested for blocking his motorcade in Manhattan.

While there was some audience applause from the sparsely populated room on Friday, Al Jazeera Arabic’s Rami Ayari explained that “the people you hear cheering the PM during the speech are in the gallery who he brought for that purpose.”

Council on American-Islamic Relations national executive director Nihad Awad said in a statement that “as the far-right, openly racist Israeli government continues its […]