Despite Persistent Warnings, Texas Rushed to Remove Millions From Medicaid. That Move Cost Eligible Residents Care.

Christofascists control Texas, and they clearly don’t give a damn about the health and wellbeing of the people of Texas as this article describes. One has to ask: Why did the voters of Texas elect such unfeeling politicians who care so little for the wellbeing of the people of their state? It is clearly a cause and effect situation. What makes it nationally significant is that if traitor Trump wins, and MAGAt Republicans control the Senate and House this is the kind of healthcare we may see nationally.

Micaela Hoops with her children at their home in Sherman. Hoops’ three sons lost insurance after she misunderstood the state’s deadline and failed to submit their renewal for the first time in three years. When the North Texas mother discovered her error, she frantically reapplied, putting her children at the back of an ever-lengthening waitlist.

Credit: Danielle Villasana for ProPublica and the Texas Tribune

For three years during the coronavirus pandemic, the federal government gave Texas and other states billions of dollars in exchange for their promise not to exacerbate the public health crisis by kicking people off Medicaid.

When that agreement ended last year, Texas moved swiftly, kicking off more people faster than any other state.

Officials acknowledged some errors after they stripped Medicaid coverage from more than 2 million people, most of them children. Some people who believe they were wrongly removed are desperately trying to get back on the state and federally funded health care program, adding to a backlog of more than 200,000 applicants. A ProPublica and Texas Tribune review of dozens of public and private […]