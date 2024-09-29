Rejecting Trump’s ‘failed trickle-down’ policies, 400+ economic experts endorse Harris

Here is what professional scholars think about the economic ideas put forward by traitor Trump and Vice President Harris. I don’t think it is any surprise that they all favor Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris. Credit: AFP

Several progressive economists were among more than 400 policy experts who signed onto an endorsement of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, arguing that the Democratic presidential candidate’s proposals for an “opportunity economy” would improve the financial well-being of families across the country.

Stony Brook University professor Stephanie Kelton, a leading proponent of modern monetary theory; Center for Economic and Policy Research senior economist Dean Baker; University of California Berkeley economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, whose work has focused on economic inequality; and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich were among the experts who signed the statement of support.

The economists noted that while working with President Joe Biden—who set out to be the “most pro-labor president” in U.S. history and has enacted numerous pro-worker policies—Harris “has taken action to strengthen sectors critical to the U.S. economy by increasing investment in small businesses, clean energy, and domestic manufacturing.”

The vice president has pointed out during her campaign that she cast the tie-breaking vote […]