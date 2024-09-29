Rejecting Trump’s ‘failed trickle-down’ policies, 400+ economic experts endorse Harris

Several progressive economists were among more than 400 policy experts who signed onto an endorsement of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, arguing that the Democratic presidential candidate’s proposals for an “opportunity economy” would improve the financial well-being of families across the country.
Stony Brook University professor Stephanie Kelton, a leading proponent of modern monetary theory; Center for Economic and Policy Research senior economist Dean Baker; University of California Berkeley economists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, whose work has focused on economic inequality; and former Labor Secretary Robert Reich were among the experts who signed the statement of support.
The economists noted that while working with President Joe Biden—who set out to be the “most pro-labor president” in U.S. history and has enacted numerous pro-worker policies—Harris “has taken action to strengthen sectors critical to the U.S. economy by increasing investment in small businesses, clean energy, and domestic manufacturing.”
The vice president has pointed out during her campaign that she cast the tie-breaking vote […]
It will be interesting to see what happens. Democrats over the past 40 years have sided with “Free Trade” arguments and the resulting consequence of shipping American jobs overseas and hallowing out the middle class. Democrats have preferred to focus on high tech as the solution to the growth problem, while abandoning those who cannot work in that sector. Democrats again and again have stabbed workers in the back by allowing restrictive practices discouraging unionization in favor of management. Given who actually finances American elections, I see this as a contest between the Billionaires vs. the Millionaires with the American worker used as a pawn in this struggle. Think outside the box.