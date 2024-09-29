GOP Attorneys General Have Launched a New Attack on Gender Care for Kids

Once again MAGAt Republican politicians are playing doctors. American medical care in MAGAt controlled Red states is being sabotaged causing harm to millions by the sexual dysfunction that defines the MAGAt world. These people are deeply bizarre, and their sexual obsessions are so strong that it clouds their ability to think rationally. They want to control women and children in every way they can. Medical care. Schools. Even dictionaries.

Last August, the American Academy of Pediatrics renewed its guidance supporting the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and other medical care for transgender children and teens. At a time when trans issues have moved to the center of the culture wars, the AAP—the main medical association representing US pediatricians, with 67,000 members—said its action was aimed at supporting trans minors amid new waves of anti-trans laws.

Now, Republican officials from 21 states have accused the medical group of violating state consumer protection laws by supporting gender-affirming care for trans youth. More ominously, they’re demanding that the AAP turn over extensive records about how it developed its policy.

In a letter signed by Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador and sent to the medical group this week, the GOP officials claim that the AAP is misleading parents and the public about the reversibility of puberty blockers and hormone therapy. The letter calls gender-affirming care “medical experimentation” and demands the AAP produce years’ worth of communications and documents related to its guidance for treating trans youth.

The letter […]