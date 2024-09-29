Every Vote Is a Climate Vote

Credit: Adobe

The upcoming election may be the most important one of your lifetime. It is no less than a referendum on our climate and our future. It is that serious and urgent.

According to a study by the nonprofit Climate Central, large fires that burn 1,000 acres or more have tripled in the Western United States between 1970 and 2015. Last year was the warmest on record, a trend that is expected to continue. The country has been warming more rapidly than the global average since the late 1970s, and the West and Alaska have been at the forefront of that trend.

Concerns about the economy, housing, transportation infrastructure, farming and public health are climate issues, too — and increasingly so. Any vote this election, whether local or national, will be a vote on the climate.

I’m not trying to fan your doomsday fears. Quite the opposite: I want to try to drive us all into action. We must move from climate despair to climate repair, even though that can feel so […]