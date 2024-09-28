Too much? Many Americans feel the need to limit their political news, AP-NORC/USAFacts poll finds

Ronlyn and I are also tired of the news, and in talking about it have agreed, as to why we feel this way. Our conclusion is the U.S. news corporations only cover three or four stories a day, and say very little about what is going on in the rest of the world. Even more importantly, with the exception of a few television commentators like Lawrence O’Donnell and Rachel Maddow, the election is treated like a horserace between two basically normal politicians. It is not, and how anyone can believe it is, is really is dumbfounding. Donald Trump and his family are criminal at a level that if I were writing another novel I would not create such characters because I wouldn’t believe such people would be credible. And yet there they are, in our faces every day, with no proper assessment in the media as to how villainous and corrupt they are.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — When her husband turns on the television to hear news about the upcoming presidential election, that’s often a signal for Lori Johnson Malveaux to leave the room.

It can get to be too much. Often, she’ll go to a TV in another room to watch a movie on the Hallmark Channel or BET. She craves something comforting and entertaining. And in that, she has company.

While about half of Americans say they are following political news “extremely” or “very” closely, about 6 in 10 say they need to limit how much information they consume about the government and politics to avoid feeling overloaded or fatigued, according to a new survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and USAFacts.

Make no mistake: Malveaux plans to vote. She always does. “I just get to the point where I don’t want to hear the rhetoric,” she said.

The 54-year-old Democrat said she’s most bothered when she hears people on the news telling her that something she saw with her own […]