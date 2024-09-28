MAGAt world, or at least a significant percentage of it, think of Hitler as a hero, who has been wrongly styled as a villain, and they are trying, using AI, to recontextualize the Nazis as people American should follow. To be honest it makes me want to puke. As I have said many times now, the problem in America is Americans. Poorly educated, barely literate, racist, pseudo-Christians have become a major force in U.S. politics today. I hate having to keep doing stories like this, but sadly, these are the reality trends shaping American culture.

The far right is using AI to sell Hitler to a new generation.

Credit: Washington Post illustration; Hulton-Deutsch Collection. / CORBIS / Getty

Extremists are using artificial intelligence to reanimate Adolf Hitler online for a new generation, recasting the Nazi German leader who orchestrated the Holocaust as a “misunderstood” figure whose antisemitic and anti-immigrant messages are freshly resonant in politics today.

In audio and video clips that have reached millions of viewers over the past month on TikTok, X, Instagram and YouTube, the führer’s AI-cloned voice quavers and crescendos as he delivers English-language versions of some of his most notorious addresses, including his 1939 Reichstag speech predicting the end of Jewish people in Europe. Some seeking to spread the practice of making Hitler videos have hosted online trainings.

The posts, which make use of cheap and popular AI voice-cloning tools, have drawn praise in comments on X and TikTok, such as “I miss you uncle A,” “He was a hero,” and “Maybe he is NOT the villain.” On Telegram and […]