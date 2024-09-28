Putin Is Doing Something Almost Nobody Is Noticing

Putin is a global villain, and I have suspected he was doing what is described in this article, but could find no evidence of it. Now an excellent New York Times reporter has broken the story. Putin is having people all over the world assassinated. The take away for me, is that it confirms the United States is not dealing with Putin properly. We should be making a much stronger effort to help Ukraine because nothing is going to take him out of power but the Russian people. Forcing Putin to lose his war will bring him down.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Credit: Alexander Kazakov / AFP

In November 2022, my editors asked me to be careful about what I ate and stop ordering takeout. Initially, I didn’t think much of it. But I soon realized the importance of their advice when, just one month later, my colleague Elena Kostyuchenko discovered she had been poisoned in Germany, in a probable assassination attempt by the Russian state.

Such stories have become routine. Last year, an investigative journalist, Alesya Marokhovskaya, was harassed in the Czech Republic; in February, the bullet-riddled body of a Russian defector, Maxim Kuzminov, was found in Spain. In both cases, the Kremlin was assumed to be involved. Russian opposition figures know well that even in exile they remain targets of Russia’s intelligence services.

But it’s not just them who are in danger. There are also the hundreds of thousands of Russians who left home because they did not want to have anything to do with Vladimir Putin’s war […]