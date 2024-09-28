‘Broken’ news industry faces uncertain future

I have been telling you for years now that authentic journalism from national corporate media to local media, not only in the U.S. but worldwide is in sharp decline (See SR archive). Advertising in newspapers is drying up, and local papers, the main source of local news, are disappearing by the hundreds. In national media, important things don’t get much attention, and politics is treated like a horserace, as if Trump and Harris were equivalently ethical. Also journalism is becoming a dangerous job, as this article describes. And then there is the weaponization of misinformation used in pseudo-journalism that is shaping the thinking of millions, particularly young people.

Credit: Ishara S. Kodikara) / AFP

From disinformation campaigns to soaring scepticism, plummeting trust and economic slumps, the global media landscape has been hit with blow after blow.

World News Day, taking place on Saturday with the support of hundreds of organisations including AFP, aims to raise awareness about the challenges endangering the hard-pressed industry.

– ‘Broken business model’ –

In 2022, UNESCO warned that “the business model of the news media is broken”.

Advertising revenue — the lifeline of news publications — has dried up in recent years, with Internet giants such as Google and Facebook owner Meta soaking up half of that spending, the report said.

Meta, Amazon and Google’s parent company Alphabet alone account for 44 percent of global ad spend, while only 25 percent goes to traditional media organisations, according to a study by the World Advertising Research Center.

Platforms like Facebook “are now explicitly deprioritising news and political content”, the Reuters Institute’s 2024 Digital News Report pointed out.

Traffic from social to news […]