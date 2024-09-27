Trump-linked think tank merges with Senate Working Group

A nonprofit organization aligned with former President Donald Trump that has played a major role in preparations for his potential second term is merging with a key group that works with Senate Republicans.
The America First Policy Institute is combining with the Senate Working Group, the two organizations announced Wednesday. The merger will expand AFPI’s profile in Washington, further solidifying its relationship with the congressional wing of the GOP.
AFPI has aggressively promoted pro-Trump policies during his post-presidency, and its leaders have taken senior positions in the former president’s transition operation. Linda McMahon, a Trump cabinet member and AFPI chair, was recently named a co-chair of Trump’s transition team. Doug Hoelscher and Michael Rigas, who served in the Trump administration and at AFPI, are also working on the transition effort.
With the possible reelection of Trump, the organization is looking to deepen its ties to Senate Republicans, who would […]
Let’s be real—-so much of media is owned by Republicans and they depress bad press easily to keep Americans from realizing what is going on. It takes liberals who pay attention to report these kinds of things going on to expose these types of political subterfuges that harm the general public. There really needs to be a law on misinformation and lying by the press, even those on cable TV which seems to be exempt from printing the truth. This is harmful in preventing the American people from knowing what is going on and what is affecting them without their knowledge. Until we have a proper SCOTUS that believes in the truth and that information sources MUST print or speak the truth, not lies. That harms democracy!
