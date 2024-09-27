Inside Trump and Johnson’s shocking new bid to suppress women’s votes

Traitor Trump, fascist Speaker Johnson, and the rest of the MAGAt politicians, are obsessed about subordinating women; it tells you a lot about their own sense of manhood. And they think suppressing women angry about having the MAGAt government taking over control of their body can also be used to rig the election. Thom Hartmann has it exactly right. And yet we also know that millions of woman are comfortable being reduced to handmaidens and will vote for both Trump and Johnson.

Former President Donald Trump and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Credit: Mike Johnson / X

Republicans don’t want women to vote. They now think they may have a strategy that could help make that happen.

House Speaker Mike Johnson and former president Donald Trump were pushing the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Eligibility Act), demanding it be part of must-pass legislation to fund the federal government for another year (the funding runs out at the end of this month and then the shutdown begins).

It died in the House a few nights ago, but, like a bad penny, you can bet it’ll return. Now they’re pushing for it in the Senate, with a version authored by Joe Manchin, his final goodbye kiss to — or future bet on — the Republicans.

Trump, on his failing, Nazi-infested social media site, ranted Tuesday that Republicans must get “every ounce” of the SAVE Act passed or shut […]