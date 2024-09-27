Inside Trump and Johnson’s shocking new bid to suppress women’s votes

Republicans don’t want women to vote. They now think they may have a strategy that could help make that happen.
House Speaker Mike Johnson and former president Donald Trump were pushing the SAVE Act (Safeguard American Eligibility Act), demanding it be part of must-pass legislation to fund the federal government for another year (the funding runs out at the end of this month and then the shutdown begins).
It died in the House a few nights ago, but, like a bad penny, you can bet it’ll return. Now they’re pushing for it in the Senate, with a version authored by Joe Manchin, his final goodbye kiss to — or future bet on — the Republicans.
Trump, on his failing, Nazi-infested social media site, ranted Tuesday that Republicans must get “every ounce” of the SAVE Act passed or shut […]
Hopefully, these women will vote Democrat because that’s who cares about them. That’s the party that wants child care for them. That’s the party that will defend their Obamacare; that’s the party that will protect their Medicare later and Social Security. That is the party that will work to improve education and support public schools, not private charter schools that take money away from public schools that generally have much higher scores than charters. Wake up Women, it’s the Dems who care about you!