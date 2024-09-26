The Chilling Effect Is Real

In the 19th and 20th centuries, one of the most important social trends was the commitment to public education. That is no longer the case. The MAGAt Republican Party wants to end public education and turn it into a profit-making indoctrination system that pushes fascist fantasies and a kind of perverted Christianity. Here is yet another example of this truth.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Wachiwit and Rose Carson / Getty

Mary, a high school English teacher of 20 years, has dealt with her share of parental objections toward books. From the mother who worried The Crucible contained witchcraft to the father who questioned Oscar Wilde’s The Picture of Dorian Gray because Wilde was gay, Mary has practiced explaining, advocating for, and negotiating her book selections over the decades. “Almost every English teacher will encounter parental complaints about a text choice at some point,” Mary described to me. “They are sometimes frustrating, but they are not typically difficult to handle.”

They are also nothing like what many teachers today are up against­­­, and not just in red states. The media spectacles that have been documented in school board meetings—and the countless quieter yet equally high-pressure scenes the public never sees—are far from over. In the course of working on a book, Teaching in a Time of Book Bans: Lessons From Teachers and Librarians, I interviewed school faculty from across the country about their recent experiences with censorship. For the majority, the […]