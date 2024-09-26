Antibiotic-resistance deaths to surge from 2025-2050, study says

Bacterial illnesses that are resistant to available antibiotic medicines will cause more than 39 million deaths worldwide over the next 25 years and indirectly contribute to an additional 169 million deaths, according to a forecast published on Monday.
By 2050, annual death tolls attributed directly to antibiotic resistance, or associated with it, will reach 1.91 million and 8.22 million, respectively, if remediation measures are not in place, an international team of researchers reported in The Lancet.
Those annual numbers represent increases of nearly 68% and 75% per year, respectively, over death tolls directly and indirectly attributed to antibiotic resistance in 2022, the researchers with the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Project wrote.
The increases will strain health systems […]
This has been an issue for years, especially as farmers have been using low levels of antibiotics on cows to improve “yield”. All in service of profit. Part of the longer term trend of “Privatize the profits, and socialize the costs.” All of us will pay the costs.