Antibiotic-resistance deaths to surge from 2025-2050, study says

I have been predicting this for a decade, and now it is here. If I could see it coming surely the pharmaceutical corporations and politicians could see it. Where is the necessary research? Oh, since the government pays for most of it, and few politicians wanted to see it or allocate the money, as this article describes, tens of millions are going to die.

A sample that tested positive for tuberculosis is seen from a microscope in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 29, 2019. Cases of the “white death” illness, closely linked to poverty, malnutrition and poor housing, have been on the rise since the turn of the decade as Latin America’s third largest economy has grappled with repeat recessions and inflation.

Credit: Magali Druscovich / Reuters

Bacterial illnesses that are resistant to available antibiotic medicines will cause more than 39 million deaths worldwide over the next 25 years and indirectly contribute to an additional 169 million deaths, according to a forecast published on Monday.

By 2050, annual death tolls attributed directly to antibiotic resistance, or associated with it, will reach 1.91 million and 8.22 million, respectively, if remediation measures are not in place, an international team of researchers reported in The Lancet.

Those annual numbers represent increases of nearly 68% and 75% per year, respectively, over death tolls directly and indirectly attributed to antibiotic resistance in 2022, the researchers with the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Project wrote.

The increases will strain health systems […]