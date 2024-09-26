Amazon forest has lost an area the size of Germany and France

The central problem of the human species appears to be greed. It simply overwhelms all other considerations. Scientists have known for decades, and repeatedly told politicians that humans are destroying Earth’s ecosystems, and the matrix of life. Why? Greed. As things are proceeding I think it is going to destroy whole societies, particularly in South America simply can’t overcome greed and the corruption it produces. Consider this report as an example of what I mean.

This photo gives an aerial view of deforestation in the western Amazon region of Brazil Credit: Carl de Souza / AFP

The South American jungle, spanning nine countries, is seen as crucial to the fight against climate change due to its ability to absorb planet-warming carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

RAISG experts reported an “accelerated transformation” of the Amazon, with an “alarming increase” in the use of land previously occupied by forest for mining, crops, or livestock.

“A large number of ecosystems have disappeared to give way to immense expanses of pastures, soybean fields or other monocultures, or have been transformed into craters for gold mining,” they said.

“With the loss of the forest, we emit more carbon into the atmosphere and this disrupts an entire ecosystem that regulates the climate and the hydrological cycle, clearly affecting temperatures,” Sandra Rio Caceres, from the Institute of the Common Good — a Peruvian association that took part in the study — told AFP.

