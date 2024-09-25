Corporate underminers of democracy

We are mid-way into a take over of democracies by corporate oligarchs as this research report describes. In the United States nothing is going to stop this but a massive citizen uprising reflected in how people vote and how they demand their their politicians peform, starting with eliminating the Electoral College, adding four uncorrupt justices to the Supreme Court committed to fair and ethical judicial decisions, establishing a Supreme Court code of ethics overseen by a nonpolitical oversight committee, establishing a tenurre of 18 years. Also making all elections publicly funded, and making it illegal for any politician or their PACs to receive any form of financial support. Can we get there? To be honest I’m not sure. A lot is going to depend on how you and everyone you know votes for Democrats. But that is just the start.

As an estimated four billion people vote to elect new governments in a historic year for democracy, trade unions are campaigning For Democracy at work, in societies, and in global institutions.

The Seven Corporations Actively Seeking to Sabotage Democracy

The fight for democracy in global institutions

Millions of workers have already mobilised for policy change and in the run-up to political elections. They have organised to expand worker power or took militant strike action on the job. Around the world, they are fighting for a vision of “democracy in which workers set the course in our communities, workplaces, countries, and international institutions together.”

This far-reaching campaign now places its focus on high-level global institutions, where government delegations negotiate key standards, treaties, and goals that effectively shape the world of work and thereby all of human society.

When governments gather in New York, USA, for the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Summit of the Future (SOTF), in Washington, USA, for the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), and in […]