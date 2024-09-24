Right-wing Catholics control the US Supreme Court

Here is an aspect of the corruption of the Supreme Court I had never considered. I knew that Leonard Leo of the Federalist Society was a Roman Catholic and Opus Dei member, and that six Justices are catholics, but I did not know of the Opus Dei connection in the Court. It is a measure of the failure of corporate journalism that none of the journalists who routinely cover the Court have reported and properly emphasized it. Our laws are determined by six christofascists.

Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Clarence Thomas, Brett Kavanaugh, and Samuel Alito either belong to or are close to members of Opus Dei, the secretive lay movement within the church, first created in Spain by Father Josemaría Escrivá in the 1920s.

Opus Dei critic Matthew Fox is in no doubt about the power that the secretive group now yields on the Catholic justices.

“The Supreme Court itself has become a cesspool of religious ideology ignoring the pluralism of American culture in favor of a far-right version of evangelical and Roman Catholic Christianity committed to anti-abortion fanaticism,” writes Fox.

The outline philosophy of the justices as professed in Alito’s memorable dismissal of Roe v Wade last month closely mirrors the priorities of Opus Dei (in English, Work of God) the deeply conservative Catholic group they owe fealty to.

Anybody asking what the opinion of Opus Dei is on the issue of abortion would be left in no doubt as to group’s hardline views that all abortions be banned. Roe v Wade may have been overturned but […]